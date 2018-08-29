First to market with a product line of 200Gb/s DAC, AOCs and Transceivers!

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of optical transceivers and high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that it has begun shipping 200GbE Ethernet and InfiniBand HDR LinkX optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs) for use in upcoming 200Gb/s systems. Additionally, Mellanox began shipping 400G QSFP-DD DAC cables for use in next generation systems.

The new LinkX 200Gb/s product line provides comprehensive options for switch, server, and storage network connectivity for HDR InfiniBand and 200/400GbE infrastructures. LinkX is part of the Mellanox "end-to-end" ecosystem including Spectrum2 200GbE and Quantum HDR systems and ConnectX-6 network adapters.

200G SR4/HDR Transceiver: Designed and manufactured by Mellanox, the 4x50G PAM4 transceiver uses the QSFP56 form-factor and forms the basis for transceivers and AOC products for Mellanox's upcoming 200G systems.

200GbE and HDR DAC and AOC cables: Designed and manufactured by Mellanox we will be displaying both straight and y-splitter 100GbE and HDR100 form-factors.

400GbE DAC Cables: Mellanox LinkX kicks off its 400GbE line with announcing beginning shipments of its 400G 8x50G PAM4 DAC cables in the QSFP-DD form-factor.

Live Demos: At ECOC we will host a live demo with Keysight/Ixia showing 200Gb/s SR4 transceivers and 400Gb/s QSFP-DD DAC cables.

400G SR8 Transceiver: Mellanox-designed, 8-channel parallel transceiver will be on display.

Mellanox-designed, 8-channel parallel transceiver will be on display. Low-Loss DAC Cables: Extending one of the industry's largest offerings of interconnect products, with new low-loss DAC cables that enables simplified or even FEC-less links for Mellanox SN2000 series of 25/50/100G network switches and ConnectX network adapters. The new cables offer lengths up to 5 meters and support the IEEE CA-N and CA-L specifications. This enables considerable interconnect latency savings.

Mellanox will showcase the complete LinkX product line of 100G, 200G and 400G products at the CIOE 2018 in Shenzhen, China conference September 5-8 at booth 1A22-1 and ECOC 2018 conference September 24-26 in Rome, Italy at booth 432.

In addition, Mellanox will display the full line of 25/50/100Gb/s cables and transceivers for hyperscale and data center applications:

LinkX 25G/50G/100Gb/s DAC AOC cables and SR, SR4, PSM4, CWDM4 and LR4 transceivers

DAC and AOC breakout cables for 100Gb/s to 4x25Gb/s and 2x50Gb/s

DynamiX QSA Adapter, to convert any QSFP port to support an SFP-based DAC, AOC or transceiver available in 10G and 25G versions

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about our new Low-loss DAC cables.

Learn More about LinkX cables and transceivers.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. Mellanox's intelligent interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance. Mellanox offers a choice of high performance solutions: network and multicore processors, network adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon, that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage, network security, telecom and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox and ConnectX are registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. LinkX and DynamiX are trademarks of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

