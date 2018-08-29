According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive engine wiring harness market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for EVs is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive engine wiring harness market into the following applications:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

In 2017, the passenger cars segment accounted for 72% of the global market and is expected to decline to 71% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Emerging trend in the global automotive engine wiring harness market

The growing introduction of heat resistant and innovative materials for automotive engine wiring harness is an emerging trend in the automotive engine wiring harness space. Heat resistant as well as lightweight materials are being developed, which can be compatible with modern vehicles and have reduced need for replacement. These materials are also durable and lightweight in nature. The future of engine wiring harness is not restricted to optical fibers but also involves the development of durable and lightweight materials such as carbon nanotubes, which are 100 times stronger, lighter, and heat resistant when compared to the conventional engine wiring harness.

