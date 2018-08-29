Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the best e-commerce pricing strategies to help you grow your company.

In any business, one of the most crucial decisions that you have to make is choosing the right pricing strategy. If you get the pricing strategies wrong, then it could result in a loss for your company. E-commerce companies have recognized pricing strategy as one of the key value levers and, consequently, companies have started working on their pricing strategy, tactics, and tools in the past few years in hopes of improving their approach. With the increasing use of the internet today and smartphones, customers can differentiate prices with just a click of a button. So, the e-commerce pricing strategy that organizations choose must be one that not only gives them a good ROI but also gives a sense of 'value for money' to the customers.

Best e-commerce pricing strategies:

Loss leader pricing: This is an important pricing strategy for e-commerce companies to convert their customers into loyal customers and guarantee repeat sales. This strategy is usually practiced by retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart. The main idea behind this pricing strategy is to price certain products at a suggestively lower price than that of the competitors in the e-commerce industry. This is similar to the predatory pricing strategy that is typically followed by offline retailers. This technique not only drives traffic to the store but also helps in converting window shoppers into paying customers.

