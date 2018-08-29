

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. second quarter GDP is scheduled at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for the growth of 4.0 percent, versus 4.1 percent in the prior quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen and the euro, it fell against the franc. Against the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 111.26 against the yen, 0.9760 against the franc, 1.2890 against the pound and 1.1666 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX