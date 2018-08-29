ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Showcase TAEUS Liver Application at the EASL Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Summit in Geneva Switzerland on September 20-22, 2018

ENDRA's Breakthrough Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) Technology to be Highlighted at the European Association for the Study of the Liver

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies will attend the EASL Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Summit in Geneva, Switzerland on September 20-22, 2018.

The summit will be hosted by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) and ENDRA will highlight the current status of their research and development on the TAEUS™ fatty liver application. TAEUS™ is a breakthrough technology combining diagnostic ultrasound with RF energy that will provide information on tissue composition, function and temperature in a safe, non-invasive way, at 50 times lower cost than MRI and at the point of patient care.

As emphasized by the EASL, NAFLD has become a leading cause of chronic liver disease globally given the rise in levels of obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus. It presents unique challenges to the liver community given the complex multi-factorial origins of obesity and the metabolic syndrome and the presence of multiple co-morbidities in many patients with NAFLD. There also remain many challenges such as the identification of at-risk individuals, the development of lifestyle and pharmacological therapies and ultimately the assessment of their cost-effectiveness. The NAFLD summit will cover the whole spectrum of basic and translational/clinical aspects of NAFLD, including views from patient groups and the latest advances in new therapeutic developments.

Francois Michelon, CEO of ENDRA Life Sciences noted: "Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is often asymptomatic, and if left untreated NAFLD can progress to inflammation, also known as NASH, fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer. By some estimates, NAFLD is forecasted to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants by the year 2025.

"ENDRA's formal presence at the EASL meeting, will allow us to share the status of our TAEUS technology and collect valuable feedback from clinical thought leaders in the hepatology community. This is an important step on the path to commercial introduction of the TAEUS fatty liver application in Europe in 2019," concluded Michelon.

About EASL

The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) started as a small group of 70 hepatologists from 15 European countries who came together to share best medical practice in April 1966.Over half a century later EASL has evolved into a major European Association with international influence dedicated to the liver and liver disease. EASL has over 4,000 members from all over the world and provides an annual platform, The International Liver Congress™, for 11,000 liver experts to meet and discuss latest scientific research. EASL has given rise to many international clinical trials and research collaborations to the benefit of patients all over the world.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100B annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and, If left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

