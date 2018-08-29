According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive night vision system market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive night vision system market into the following technologies:

Passive night vision system

Active night vision system

In 2017, the passive night vision system segment accounted for 95% of the global market and is expected to decline to 69% by 2022, exhibiting almost 26% decrease in market share.

Global automotive night vision system market: Top emerging trend

Development of 3D assisted automotive night vision system is an emerging trend in the automotive night vision space. Vehicle manufacturers have been developing active night vision systems that have increased effectiveness and accuracy in gauging the distance between vehicles, vehicle locations, distance from obstacles, and road conditions. Night vision systems will be benefited by the subsequent development of autonomous vehicles by 2022. Light detection and ranging (LIDAR) based vision systems are being developed for autonomous vehicles. Automotive night vision systems are expected to be designed according to LIDAR-based vision systems. LIDAR technology essentially creates a 3D image of the surrounding by using laser pulses.

