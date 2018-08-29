According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global lithography systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Lithography Systems Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global lithography systems market into the following end-users:

IDMs

Pureplay foundries

In 2017, the IDMs segment accounted for over 68% of the global market share and is projected to reach nearly 70% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market share.

Global lithography systems market: Top emerging trend

The increasing sizes of wafers are an emerging trend in the lithography systems market. A 450-mm wafer will have a large surface area. This indicates that a high number of chips can be produced at low manufacturing costs. Increasing the size of the wafers helps in reducing the manufacturing costs by nearly 30%. Several firms are displaying high interest in the production of 450-mm sized wafers.

