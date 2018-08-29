

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic activity in the U.S. increased by slightly more than initially estimated in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 4.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 4.1 increase. The pace of growth had been expected to be downwardly revised to 4.0 percent.



With the unexpected upward revision, the GDP growth in the second quarter reflects a significant acceleration from the 2.2 percent advance in the first quarter.



