According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global dead reckoning sensor system market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Dead Reckoning Sensor System Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global dead reckoning sensor system market into the following end-users:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for nearly 77% of the global market and is projected to contribute to nearly 79% of the market share by 2022, exhibiting more than 2% increase in market share.

Global dead reckoning sensor system market: Top emerging trend

The implementation of autonomous driving is an emerging trend in the dead reckoning sensor system market. Several converging sectors are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving. Major car groups across the globe are working on their own autonomous driving technologies. This has drawn the interest of both premium and volume manufacturers. The German automobile is leading in terms of development and availability of autonomous driving functions.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Dead Reckoning Sensor System Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by end-user (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (u-blox, FURUNO ELECTRIC, and Trimble)

