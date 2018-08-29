According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global pressure sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Pressure Sensors Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global pressure sensors market into the following applications:

Automotive

Biomedical

Consumer electronics

Oil and gas

Industrial

In 2017, the automotive segment accounted for almost 27% of the global market and is projected to decline to nearly 26% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global pressure sensors market: Top emerging trend

The growing acceptance of smart sensors and sensor fusion technology is an emerging trend in the pressure sensors market. The traditional pressure sensors generate an electrical signal with a varying voltage, which is proportional to the pressure recorded. But the signal may not provide any compensation for the temperature. Hybrid fusion sensors can be created to overcome this as they can generate an electrical signal without any temperature loss.

