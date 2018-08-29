Thailand-based Modern Energy Management (MEM) says it has teamed up with an undisclosed investor to develop a 130 MWp solar PV project in Myanmar. It is expected to come online in Q4 2019. Overall, the country is said to have a large-scale solar pipeline of 1.5 GW.The renewable energy advisory firm will reportedly help develop one of Myanmar's first large-scale solar PV projects, after partnering with an unnamed investor. According to a statement released, MEM will share development risk with the client, and has already aided in location scouting for the project, which it says will be online ...

