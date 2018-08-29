Steel Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Volume and Value Forecasts by Process (Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Direct Rolled, Tubes, Others), by Steel Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Others), by End-User Industry (Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market and Volume (Consumption and Production) Analysis

Visiongain's new 224-page report reveals that the world market for steel will reach $991 billion, while the production levels will record 1,714.3 million tonnes and global consumption 1,592.5 million tonnes in 2018.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The steel market has been declining over the past few years as a result of the large oversupply of steel that pressured prices downwards. The global recession that hit the commodities sector hard also contributed to the shrinking growth.

To discover more about the reasons for the market development, please purchase our extensive report.

Market scope: Our report analyses the global steel market for 6 key submarkets by application, 5 submarkets by process, 4 submarkets by steel type and 17 national markets plus the rest of the world. The analyses and forecasts are presented in both volume and value terms.

Steel MarketReport 2018-2028: Volume and Value Forecasts by Process (Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Direct Rolled, Tubes, Others), by Steel Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Others), by End-User Industry (Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market and Volume (Consumption and Production) Analysis report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the steel market opportunities?

- 214 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy

• When will the steel market grow?

- Global, regional and steel submarket forecasts of production, consumption and sales projections and analysis of the market from 2018-2028

• Which end-use sectors will thrive? See market value and consumption volume for the key submarkets from 2018-2028

• Construction Steel Submarket Forecast

• Automotive Steel Submarket Forecast

• Mechanical Engineering Steel Submarket Forecast

• Electrical Engineering Steel Submarket Forecast

• Oil & Gas Steel Submarket Forecast

• Others Steel Submarket Forecast

• Which steel type will thrive? See market value, consumption and production volume for the key steel types from 2018-2028

• Stainless Steel Submarket Forecast

• Carbon Steel Submarket Forecast

• Alloy Steel Submarket Forecast

• Others Submarket Forecast

• Which process of production will thrive? See market value and consumption volume for the key production process types from 2018-2028

• Hot Roll Submarket Forecast

• Cold Roll Submarket Forecast

• Direct Roll Submarket Forecast

• Tubes Submarket Forecast

• Others Submarket Forecast

• What are the national steel market prospects from 2018-2028?

• See the production, consumption and value forecasts for 16 leading national markets plus the rest of the world market.

• Chinese steel market forecast

• US steel market forecast

• Indian steel market forecast

• Japanese steel market forecast

• South Korean steel market forecast

• Russian steel market forecast

• German steel market forecast

• Turkish steel market forecast

• Brazilian steel market forecast

• Italian steel market forecast

• Mexican steel market forecast

• Taiwanese steel market forecast

• Iranian steel market forecast

• Ukrainian steel market forecast

• French steel market forecast

• Spanish steel market forecast

• RoW steel market forecast

• What are the factors influencing steel market dynamics?

• Research and development (R&D) strategy

• Technological issues and constraints.

• Supply and demand dynamics

• Advances in product quality

• Demographic changes

• Explore the political, economic, social and technological factors (PEST) affecting the industry and product advances.

• Who are the leading 10 steel companies?

• Understand the competitive landscape with profiles of 10 leading steel companies examining their positioning, projected revenues, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity and market share.

• Ansteel Group

• ArcelorMittal

• China Baowu Group

• HBIS Group

• JFE Steel Corporation

• Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• POSCO

• Shagang Group

• Shougang Group

• Tata Steel Group

Buy our report today Steel Market Report 2018-2028: Volume and Value Forecasts by Process (Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Direct Rolled, Tubes, Others), by Steel Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Others), by End-User Industry (Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market and Volume (Consumption and Production) Analysis. Avoid missing out - order our report now.

To request a report overview of this report, please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/steel-market-report-2018-2028/

Aisin Seiki

ALBA Group

Alderon

Ansteel Group

ArcelorMittal

Auto Alliance Thailand (Ford and Mazda)

Bao Viet (BVSC)

Bethlehem Steel

BMW Manufacturing

Bosch

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP)

China Baowu Group

China Green Fund and China Merchants Finance Holdings Co., Ltd.

Continental

Denso

Dow Chemical

Faurecia

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Hanbo Steel

Hanwa Co., Ltd. (Hanwa)

HBIS Group

Hebei Iron & Steel Group

Hino Motors

Honda Automobile

Hyundai Steel

Isuzu Motors

JFE Shoji Trade Corporation (JFE Shoji)

JFE Steel Corporation

Johnson Controls

Kangwon Industries

Kia Special Steel

Lear

LTV Steel

Magna International

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. (MISI)

Meranti Steel Pte. Ltd. (Meranti)

Mercedes-Benz Thailand

Mitsubishi Motors

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

Nissan Motors

Ovako Group

POSCO

SAIC Motor Corp

Sami Special Steel

Shagang Group

Shandong State-owned Assets Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

Shougang Group

Suzuki Motor

Tata Motors

Tata Steel Group

Teijin Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp

Toyota Motors

Triton

Volvo Car Thailand

Yazaki

ZF Friedrichshafen

To see a report overview, please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com