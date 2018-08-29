According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global water quality sensor market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The need to monitor water quality on a real-time basis is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Water Quality Sensor Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global water quality sensor market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2017, the Americas accounted for nearly 39% of the global market and is expected to decline to 36% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Global water quality sensor market: Top emerging trend

The use of ultraviolet-C (UVC) LEDs that reduce sensor costs and improve productivity is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The amount of wastewater in developing countries has been increasing due to rapid industrialization. This increase in the amount of sewage offers the opportunity for the water quality sensors to purify the water. The global spending on water quality monitoring instrument is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2021.

