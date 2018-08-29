TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. and SwedishAmerican, a Division Of UW Health, Illinois Expand Partnership

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("TOMI") (OTCQX: TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMistTM , a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, announced today that SwedishAmerican, a division of UW Health, recently purchased a significant number of additional SteraMist™ disinfection units for use throughout its hospital in Rockford, IL.

Since April 2017, SwedishAmerican has been utilizing the SteraMist™ Surface Unit on a daily basis for disinfection in its Operating Rooms. This portable, hand-held system is an EPA registered solution equipment combination hospital disinfectant which is currently being used in many hospital systems across the country, in a variety of spaces, including emergency transport vehicles.

According to a spokesperson for SwedishAmerican, the systems are easy to use, and complement current EVS cleaning protocols. The patented iHP™ technology offers an extra level of confidence due to its proven efficacy against the spread of dangerous viruses and bacteria, including c difficile spores, MRSA, and a host of others.

Given the satisfaction at SwedishAmerican Hospital with the purchase of the first SteraMist™ Surface Unit, it was determined that expanding SteraMist™ use hospital wide with a purchase of an additional ten (10) SteraMist™ units would allow the hospital to disinfect additional departments to proactively reduce the transference of the harmful pathogens in a variety of spaces. Planned use sites for the newly purchased systems include Intensive Care Units, inpatient beds, emergency department and continued use and expansion in the ORs.

"Our goal at SwedishAmerican is to improve all hospital infection control practices, including cleaning and disinfection to the point where preventing the spread of these multiple-drug-resistant organisms also minimizes the chances of patients acquiring an infection related to their hospitalization," said SwedishAmerican Infection Prevention Specialist Andrea Adams. "Purchasing additional SteraMist™ units will help us do just that."

Bill Flecky, Director of the TOMI™ Hospital-HealthCare Division, stated, "This purchase of ten (10) additional units in a single order is a milestone for our our hospital division. SwedishAmerican understands the hospital-wide benefits of SteraMist™ technology and its ability to impact positive patient outcomes. The hospital leaders have expanded the use of SteraMistTM throughout the hospital because they know they have the best disinfection system available on the market today to achieve a vision of providing remarkable healthcare to their community."

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ uses a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide, iHP™. Represented by the SteraMist™ brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

