

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet (AVT) said that its Board approved an expansion of the company's current share repurchase authorization by $500 million. Avnet now has $722 million available for share repurchases when combined with prior authorizations.



In addition, Avnet's Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 20, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 10, 2018.



