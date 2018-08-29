Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oral Antihistamines, Intranasal Corticosteroids, Intranasal Antihistamines, Immunotherapy and Vaccines

The global allergic rhinitis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $12.2bn in 2017 and $14.3bn in 2022.

Report Scope

• Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market forecasts from 2018-2028

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for allergic rhinitis drugs, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the following submarkets:

• Intranasal Antihistamines

• Intranasal Corticosteroids

• Oral Antihistamines

• Immunotherapy and Vaccines

• How will leading allergic rhinitis drugs perform to 2028 at world level? Our study forecasts individual revenues of these 27 products:

• Patanase

• Astepro

• Astelin

• Dymista

• Nasonex

• Avamys

• Veramyst

• Flixonase

• Rhinocort

• Omnaris

• Nasacort

• Beconase

• Qnasl

• Zetonna

• Allegra

• Zyrtec

• Claritin

• Xyzal

• Allelock

• Clarinex

• Ebastel

• Talion

• Staloral

• Alutard SQ

• Grazax

• Ragwitek

• Generic Azelastine

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• EU5 -Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain

• China

• Japan

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

• Rest of the World

Each national market is further segmented by submarket.

• Our work provides analysis and sales forecast of the leading companies in the allergic rhinitis drugs market:

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck & Co

• Sanofi

• Johnson & Johnson

• ALK-Abello

• UCB

• Kyowo Hako Kirin

• Stallergenes Greer

• This report discusses the trends and development in the allergic rhinitis pipeline

• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as porter's five forces analysis of the global allergic rhinitis drugs market

ActoGeniX

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

ALK- Abelló

Allergy Medical UK

Allergy Therapeutics

Almirall

Altana Pharma (Nycomed)

Anergis

Apotex

AstraZeneca

Atopix Therapeutics

Barr Laboratories

Bausch & Lomb

Belcher Pharmaceuticals

Biotech Tools

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celsus Therapeutics

Dainippon Sumitomo

DBV Technologies

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Eddingpharm

Eleventa

Genzyme (Sanofi)

GlaxoSmithKline

Greer Laboratories

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Hoechst AG

Human Genome Sciences

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Keldman Healthcare

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Leti Pharma (Laboratorios Leti)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Meda Pharma

Medpointe Inc (Meda Pharma)

Merck & Co

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mylan

Nippon Paper Group

Novartis

Omega Pharma

Perrigo

Pfizer

ProStrakan (Kyowa Hakko Kirin)

Reckitt Benckiser

Roxane Laboratories (Boehringer Ingelheim)

Sanofi

Schering-Plough (Merck)

Shionogi & Co Ltd

Stallergenes

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Dainippon Sumitomo)

Takeda

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Trimel Pharmaceuticals

Ube Industries

UCB

ViiV Healthcare

Wockhardt

Ziarco Pharma

