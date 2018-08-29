AroCell AB: Patent reinforces AroCell's opportunities in the US market

AroCell AB has received a Notice of Allowance stating that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office intends to grant the company's patent application no. 15/105,999 titled "Monoclonal Anti-TK1 Antibodies".





The patent application relates to AroCell's proprietary monoclonal antibodies that enable the specific and sensitive assay of Thymidine Kinase 1.







" We are delighted that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has informed us of their intention to grant our patent application", says Johan von Heijne, Acting CEO, AroCell. "This reinforces our patent position in the U.S. and increases AroCell's attractiveness as a licensing partner. We continue to work with our patent portfolio to protect our assets and broaden our business opportunities" states Mr. von Heijne.







For more information:

Johan von Heijne, Acting CEO

Telephone: +46(0)705-95 15 10

E-mail: johan.vonheijne@arocell.com





AroCell is obliged to make pubic this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Johan von Heijne, at 15.15 on August 29,2018.

About AroCell

AroCell AB (AROC) is a Swedish company that develops standardized modern blood tests to support the prognosis and follow up of cancer patients. AroCell's new technology is based on patented methods to measure Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) protein levels in a blood sample. The TK 210 ELISA test provides valuable information mainly about the condition of cancer patients. This may help clinicians to optimize treatment strategies and estimate the risk of recurrence of tumor disease during the monitoring of the disease. AroCell (AROC) is listed at Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.





