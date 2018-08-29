Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company or Seahawk") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mitchell E. Lavery as the Company's New President effective today. Mr. Lavery is also a director if the issuer and remains the VP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

Mr. Lavery is a mining executive and professional geologist (P.Geo.) with 43 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration around the world from grass roots to ore deposit delineation to developing and managing a mine to managing a junior mining exploration company. He has been involved in the discovery of and/or development of several mineral deposits in Canada. His experience covers gold, silver, uranium, nickel, cobalt, base metals and lithium. Mr. Lavery is a licensed Professional Geologist in the Province of Quebec (No. #. 181) and brings both strong technical and management skills. He is also recognized as an advocate of First Nations and local community participation in mining and exploration in the province of Quebec. Mr. Lavery has served as a senior officer and/or director on other public and private companies and is a lifetime member of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

With the appointment of Mr. Lavery, Seahawk Ventures Inc. is continuing its' goal of developing and implementing a corporate strategy to advance our success in the discovery and development of world class mineral deposits

Mr. Giovanni Gasbarro, CEO and director stated " Mr. Lavery's appointment is a key component of the company's future success, with his extensive hands-on geological experience, management skills, relationships and leadership in Quebec.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading on three exchanges for a maximum audience and shareholder liquidity, in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk owns 100% interest in 3 properties. All in the, world famous Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly, Quebec, Canada. A first class mining district with 100+ mines, with over ~170 M Oz's of gold produced to date.

