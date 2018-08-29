Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly Discoveries" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market as of August 29, 2018, under the OTCQB ticker symbol GZDIF.

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market and is a leading market for international companies including resource companies in the exploration and development stage. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market without the rigid procedures common with other US exchange listings. Their premium markets offer companies at all stages of development the right platform to create a transparent trading experience for their investors. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline for transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Qualifying for listing on the OTCQB is a positive stepping stone for Grizzly Discoveries. While Grizzly Discoveries currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, (symbol GZD), its new secondary OTCQB listing provides better access to institutional investors and a broader shareholder base. The OTCQB provides solutions to better engage and inform investors about Grizzly Discoveries.

Brian Testo, CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated: "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of US and international investors. This times well with our current financing initiatives and exploration programs for our Robocop Cobalt-Copper and Greenwood precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia."

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 62 million shares issued, focused and its precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia and on developing significant Potash assets in Alberta. The Company holds, or has an interest in: over 189,000 acres of precious-base metal and Cobalt-Copper properties in British Columbia along with metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling more than 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border; and more than 161,000 acres of properties which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

