Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of the Moosehead Gold District Project (the "MGD Project" or "Property") located in Newfoundland, Canada. The MGD Project is located within a northeast-trending belt of Silurian volcanic, volcaniclastic and sediment rocks. The project has considerable coverage of the large regional fault structure located in the area. The MGD Project consists of 208 claim units representing exclusive exploration rights to approximately 12,896 acres (5,200 ha). Please see the Company's press release dated August 7, 2018 for more information respecting the Property.

The Property is owned by a private company ("Privco"), the shareholders of which are all at arm's length to RJK. RJK acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Privco through the issuance of an aggregate of 9,660,000 Class A Common shares of the Company to the Privco shareholders and the payment of $100,000 to the Privco shareholders. The Company also granted a 2% gross royalty on the Property. The acquisition was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. No finder's fees were payable with respect to the acquisition.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan to Directors, Employees and Consultants of the Company, with each option having an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

