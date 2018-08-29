Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST), ("FluroTech" or the "Company"), applauds the steps Canada is taking to address issues of impaired driving while under the influence of drugs. The Company believes it's important that law enforcement has adequate tools in place to help accurately and efficiently determine drug concentrations in saliva, such as THC, cocaine and methamphetamines, which can be used as an indicator of impairment.

FluroTech is accelerating the development of its roadside testing device, which utilizes its validated proprietary spectroscopy-based technology. The roadside testing device is expected to meet all the Canadian government requirements and address many of the issues that exist in the current roadside testing devices for drugs on the market.

The development goals of FluroTech's roadside testing device for drugs will include:

Accurate testing in a wide range of ambient temperatures

Effectively suppressing background substrates

Very limited wait time before commencing the testing process

Saliva swabs complete in under two minutes

Entire test complete in under 10 minutes

Ease of training law enforcement and ease of use in the field

"Based upon the other successful tests designed for cannabis, the Company believes its device test results will have a high level of accuracy and reliability," commented Dr. Elmar Prenner, Chief Technology Officer with FluroTech. "Our development team is benefiting from the feedback from government officials and law enforcement who have detailed the issues with the devices they have tested."

The Company anticipates submitting the application responding to current requests for submissions of testing devices for consideration to the Drugs and Driving Committee of Canada in the fall of 2018.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

To learn more, visit www.FluroTech.com and watch our video.

