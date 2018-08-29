Hamel to provide blueprint for creating organizations that are fully human and free from shackles of bureaucracy

Globoforce, a leading provider of human applications, today announced business thinker and innovation guru Gary Hamel as a keynote speaker for its WorkHuman 2019 conference, March 18-21, in Nashville, Tenn.

The annual WorkHuman conference, pioneered by Globoforce, is dedicated to helping educate, energize, and engage business and HR leaders to build a more human-focused work culture. The event has grown 500 percent in size since the inaugural event in 2015 and has featured some of the world's most influential thought leaders and visionaries, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, international human rights attorney Amal Clooney, journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow, actors Salma Hayek Pinault, Ashley Judd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rob Lowe, and Michael J. Fox, and best-selling authors Susan Cain, Arianna Huffington, Shawn Achor, Adam Grant, Simon Sinek, and Brené Brown.

WorkHuman 2019 speakers will share expertise and primary research on HR topics such as continuous performance development, social recognition, positive psychology, leadership, pay equity, workplace harassment, the employee experience, diversity, inclusion, and belonging, and building a great culture and workplace.

Hamel's forthcoming book, "Humanocracy," provides a blueprint for creating organizations that are fully human. His talk at WorkHuman will build upon key business and management themes he discussed at WorkHuman 2016 and leave attendees with the tools they need to free their organizations from the shackles of bureaucracy.

"Gary is one of the world's most influential and iconoclastic business thinkers and his pioneering vision to rid organizations of toxic bureaucratic beliefs aligns with what is at the core of WorkHuman," said Derek Irvine, executive vice president of strategy and consulting services, Globoforce. "We welcome Gary back to WorkHuman and look forward to him sharing his expertise on how to build an organization that's fit for the future by building one that's truly fit for human beings."

Hamel has worked with leading companies across the globe and is a dynamic and sought-after management speaker. Hamel has been on the faculty of the London Business School for more than 30 years and is the director of the Management Innovation eXchange. Hamel has written 17 articles for Harvard Business Review and is the most reprinted author in the publication's history. His most recent best-sellers are "The Future of Management" and"What Matters Now." Fortune magazine describes Hamel as "the world's leading expert on business strategy," and the Financial Times calls him a "management innovator without peer." Hamel has been ranked by The Wall Street Journal as the world's most influential business thinker and is a fellow of the Strategic Management Society and of the World Economic Forum.

"It's no secret that our organizations are failing us as human beings," said Hamel. "My new book and presentation at WorkHuman 2019 will help company leaders identify and overcome bureaucratic structures that are hindering employees' enthusiasm and growth. By creating an organization where everyone thinks like an owner, game-changing innovation will quickly become the rule rather than the exception."

