F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

Date: 29 August 2018

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23



Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -13 September 2018

Record Date -14 September 2018

Payment Date -28 September 2018



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085