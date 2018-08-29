sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, August 29

To: Company Announcements
Date: 29 August 2018
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23


Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -13 September 2018

Record Date -14 September 2018

Payment Date -28 September 2018


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


