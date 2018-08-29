Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new brand strategy assessment on the petrochemical industry. A leading petrochemical industry player wanted to identify and leverage the key elements that would help them develop a brand strategy that defines their brand's success.

According to the petrochemical industry experts at Infiniti "Petrochemical industry players have to focus on enhancing their core abilities and brand strategy to gain a winning edge in a rapidly transforming environment."

The petrochemical industry is the largest subsector of the chemical industry due to which it is witnessing major transformations and is anticipated to do so in the future. Such transformations along with the dynamism in the global marketspace have necessitated petrochemical companies to enhance their decision-making skills. To do so, petrochemical companies are now focusing on understanding the dynamism of the market, which includes a detailed analysis of the market.

Moreover, leading petrochemical companies across emerging economies have generated a healthy demand growth as well as buoyant market shares over the past few years. However, a few market players have not been able to withstand the global competitive pressures as a result of which they are now looking at improving their brand' reach by redefining their brand strategy.

The brand strategy experts at Infiniti Research adopted a comprehensive approach that assisted the petrochemical client to identify and leverage key elements that determine a brand's success.

This brand strategy assessment engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the essential factors necessary for a brand's success

Redefine their brand strategy to enhance business growth

This brand strategy assessment engagement provided predictive insights on:

Building a future-proofed brand strategy by navigating the dynamic industry landscape

Analyzing all the touch points that shape market perception

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

