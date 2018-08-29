Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update the Remote Spectral Geology (RSG) survey of the 100% Go Cobalt owned Copper Cobalt Monster Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada. Rodrigo Díaz, an independent senior geoscience consultant with over 28 years of experience in Economic Geology and 15 years expertise in IOCG deposits, Remote Sensing and RSG surveys was contracted to perform an RSG survey on the Monster Property.

Highlights:

An integrated interpretation of all historical and new generated geoscientific data of the RSG survey, Mr. Diaz generated 4 main areas of interest. Within these areas are a total of 27 specific zones of interest or possible targets for possible proximal Cu-Au and more distal Cu-Co mineralization.

Visualized and interpreted spectral anomalies and their zoning corresponding to mineralization and alteration.

Lineament analysis resulting in the identification of faults running through the Monster Property. One fault set runs parallel to the hydrothermal breccias. Another set is roughly perpendicular to the hydrothermal breccias.

Context:

The Property is located approximately 90 km north of Dawson City within the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation in the Yukon. The Property is approximately 70 km2 and requires helicopter access. Because of the short exploration season and remote property location, the Company decided use RSG to help focus the exploration goals before setting out to the property.

The Monster Property is centered on a large IOCG-Co mineralized hematitic breccia system called the Wernecke Breccia. The Wernecke Breccia has been correlated to the giant Olympic Dam deposit in Australia based on age, lithological similarity and the presence of fall back sediments by several researchers.

Remote Spectral Geology (RSG):

RSG is the measurement and analysis-interpretation of spectral satellite data to identify different rock types and surface materials, their mineralogy and their mineralization-alteration signatures. Further processing of spectral data is required to obtain spectral images to reflect geological features.

Mr. Díaz has applied his proprietary techniques to identify the sections of the Monster property with the best potential to host Cu-Au and Cu-Co mineralization using Landsat 5, 7 & 8 and Sentinel 2 satellite data (Fig. 1 & 2).

Figure 1







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/38329_a1535482188098_79.jpg

Figure 1. Set of 4 generated RSG images (approx. 10 Km x 20 Km each image) used to define areas and zones of interest or possible targets, with lineaments as white lines and the property boundary in yellow. Most of these images have been processed to minimize the effect of hill shading (low sun elevation) due to the Northern latitude of the project. Top left: a pan-sharpened band combination image to enhancing lithology, mineralization-alteration, and structures. Top right: Spectral image in which white/light color anomalies represent the main alteration-mineralization zones within Wernecke Breccias. Bottom left: Spectral anomalies that represent zones of interest rich in hematite (red). Bottom right: Spectral anomalies that represent zones of interest rich in oxidized sulfides (orange). On the property the moderate intensity anomalies likely correspond to copper-iron sulfides. The strong intensity anomalies on the margins and outside of the property may represent distal pyrite zones.



Figure 2





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/38329_a1535482189176_35.jpg

Figure 2. The image was generated with two subtypes of hematite mineralization in the Red & Green channels, and oxidized sulfides in the Blue channel. The zones of interest correspond to anomalies in white (combinations of the three groups of minerals) with related proximal zones in light blue (more dominant oxidized sulfides). Lineaments are plotted as white lines. The yellow polygon represents the boundary of the Monster Property.

Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/38329_a1535482190129_6.jpg

Figure 3. Areas of interest as big rectangles (pink is higher potential than orange) and more specific zones and possible targets as dark and light blue rectangles. Dark blue rectangles may correspond zones of elevated hematite and oxidized sulfides. Light blue rectangles may correspond to zones that contain more oxidized sulfides. Base image as figure 2.





Mr. Díaz also generated a complementary lineament analysis-interpretation using all sets of satellite images, including Landsat 5, 7 & 8, Sentinel 2, Sentinel 1-Radar and a Digital Elevation Model of the Monster Property.

The RSG data was integrated with the known mineralization and alteration signatures, geochemistry and geophysics of the entire Wernecke Breccia belt to define targets. Mr. Díaz has generated 27 specific zones of interest or possible targets (Fig. 3), and some of them are coincident with the known mineralized showings. The targets and showings are currently being inspected.

A head start on exploration:

Because of the short exploration season in the Yukon, the RSG survey gave Go Cobalt a quick start on exploration. In addition, the Monster Property is in a rugged mountainous area which is slow to traverse in areas. Using RSG, the Company now has a quality data set from all areas of the property.

Mr. Scott Sheldon, President of Go Cobalt commented:

"We work in remote areas in which ground exploration is expensive. Therefore, it is important to get the most out of remote sensing techniques. The completed RSG survey shows that Go Cobalt is ready to work with the right experts to use innovative approaches to exploration.

"We are very pleased with the results because they gave us a head start on our exploration program and allowed us to focus our activities this summer on specific parts of the Property. We had 27 specific zones of interest or possible targets to follow up on with ground exploration before our team was in the field."

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Cobalt:

Go Cobalt is a junior mining company and seeks to fund exciting and relevant exploration and development projects. Our approach is to rely on local talent and respect local territories while maintaining upside exposure to new discoveries. Go Cobalt intends to develop energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President Go Cobalt Mining Corp.

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gocobalt.ca



Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.