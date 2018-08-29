

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An alarmingly steep and sustained increase in the rate of sexually transmitted diseases has been reported in the United States, with the number of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia cases diagnosed in the country last year reaching record high.



Rates of these three prominent STDs have climbed for the fourth consecutive year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday at the National STD Prevention Conference in Washington.



Nearly 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were diagnosed in the United States in 2017, according to preliminary data released by the CDC. This surpassed the previous record set in 2016 by more than 200,000 cases and marked the fourth consecutive year of sharp increases in these sexually transmitted diseases.



Gonorrhea diagnoses increased 67 percent in the last four years, and nearly doubled among men. Increases in diagnoses among women and the speed with which they are increasing are also concerning, with cases going up for the third year in a row (from 197,499 to 232,587).



Primary and secondary syphilis diagnoses increased 76 percent between 2013 and 2017.



Chlamydia remained the most common condition reported to CDC. More than 1.7 million cases were diagnosed in 2017, and nearly half of them were females in the age group of 15 to 24.



'We are sliding backward,' said Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. 'It is evident the systems that identify, treat, and ultimately prevent STDs are strained to near-breaking point.'



The CDC report also points out continued concerns about antibiotic resistant gonorrhea. The threat of untreatable gonorrhea persists in the United States, and reports of antibiotic resistant gonorrhea abroad have only reinforced those concerns.



'We expect gonorrhea will eventually wear down our last highly effective antibiotic, and additional treatment options are urgently needed,' said Gail Bolan, director of CDC's Division of STD Prevention.



Public health leaders discussed the new findings and how to counter the country's STD epidemic during the STD Prevention Conference.



