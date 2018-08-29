SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Taurine Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportThepet food and energy drink markets are witnessing a high demand for taurine infused food, which ensures a balanced and complete diet for animals. This is boosting the spend growth momentum of the taurine market. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry uses taurine as a conditional amino acid element in the composition of cardiac drugs, antihypertensive drugs, and hypoglycemic drugs. This is also propelling the taurine market's growth.

"Buyers procuring large volumes of taurine are advised to enter into strategic partnerships with the suppliers. This will ensure continuous supply assurance and significant cost benefits," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer actionable insights into supply market ecosystem, category pricing strategies, and procurement best practices. The reports guide the buyers and the suppliers in identifying strategic procurement organization metrics and cost saving opportunities.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the taurine market.

Adoption of taurine supplements in the pet food and energy drink market

Global increase in energy drinks sale that use taurine

Report scope snapshot: Taurine market

Category management strategy

Outsourcing category management activities

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

US market insights

Supplier positioning for the US

US supply market overview

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

