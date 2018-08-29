

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales data for July is due at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. Pending home sales are expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the euro, it fell against the franc. Against the yen, it rose.



The greenback was worth 111.39 against the yen, 0.9726 against the franc, 1.2873 against the pound and 1.1675 against the euro at 9:55 am ET.



