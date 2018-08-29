The "Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Analysis 2017 Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. The report analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.
Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by Decommissioning Strategy
6 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by Capacity
7 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by Reactor Type
8 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by Application
9 Geographical Segmentation
10 Vendor Landscaping
11 Company Profiles
- Areva SA (now Orano)
- Westinghouse Electric Company LLC
- AECOM
- James Fisher Sons PLC
- GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
- Studsvik AB
- Babcock International Group PLC
- WS Atkins PLC
- CH2M
- Sellafield Ltd.
- Westinghouse
- Bechtel
