

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin, a producer of hand-crafted luxury sports cars, announced its potential intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.



The UK-based maker of the famed car favored by iconic spy James Bond, said it intends to undertake an initial public offering. The company has submitted a registration document for approval to the UK Financial Conduct Authority or FCA.



The company will publish a prospectus that will include full details of the offer on or around September 20.



The formal launch of the Aston Martin IPO will reportedly involve the sale of roughly one billion pounds of shares. The company, which is currently owned by Italian and Kuwaiti shareholders, would look for a market valuation of around 5 billion pounds.



Aston Martin noted that pending a decision to proceed with the IPO, a newly-incorporated company would become the parent of the Group.



The newly-formed company would apply for admission of its ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trade on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.



According to the company, the IPO plan will involve a secondary sell-down of existing ordinary shares by its existing shareholders. Daimler AG of Germany, which currently holds a non-voting stake of about 4.9 percent will remain as a shareholder.



Aston Martin intends to have a free float of at least 25 percent and expects to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.



The company noted Wednesday that its financial turnaround is complete and it is now focused on continuing to roll out its Second Century Plan, which involves a continued expansion of its manufacturing footprint and increased volumes.



Aston Martin also announced its first-half financial results, reporting an 8 percent year-over-year increase in revenues to 445 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose 14 percent from the year-ago period to 106 million pounds.



For 2018, Aston Martin expects to deliver between 6,200 units and 6,400 units, and also achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 23 percent as well as adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 13 percent.



