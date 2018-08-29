Crypto ATM Market Worth $144.5 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report on the "Crypto ATM Market by Type (One Way and Two Way), Automated Teller Machine Hardware (Display, Printer, QR Scanner), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 16.3 million in 2018 to USD 144.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2018 to 2023. Growing fund transfers in developing countries and acceptance of cryptocurrency across industries are among the factors providing opportunities for the crypto ATM market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 63 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 93 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Crypto ATM Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crypto-atm-market-81297293.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Crypto ATM market for 2-way crypto ATMs to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

Among all type, the crypto ATM market for 2-way crypto ATM is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for 2-way crypto ATMs is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to their dual functionality of cryptocurrency trading. A 2-way crypto ATM offers multiple options for trading. In a 2-way ATM, a user can buy cryptocurrencies and also sell them using a single machine. However, 2-way ATMs have not yet dominated the crypto transaction market as people are more focused toward 1-way ATMs.

Display segment to hold largest size of crypto ATM market by 2023

The display segment is expected to dominate the crypto ATM market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that displays are the most vital hardware of crypto ATMs as it provides a user-friendly environment to an ATM user. Display saves the cost for extra hardware such as keyboards and extra fittings.

Ask for PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=81297293

North America to hold largest share of crypto ATM market by 2023

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the crypto market by 2023. The US is expected to continue to dominate the crypto ATM market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of crypto ATM hardware and software providers and favorable investment environment (without any legal barriers). In 2017, the Government of Mexico declared bitcoin legal, and it would be regulated by the Fintech Law. In addition, Canada has recorded extensive start-up activity, especially for cryptocurrency.

The report profiles key players in the crypto ATM market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by these players to grow in the market. GENERAL BYTES (Czech Republic), Genesis Coin (US), Lamassu (UK), COVAULT (US), Bitaccess (Canada), Coinme (US), Coinsource (US), Bitxatm (German), Orderbob (Austria), and RUSbit (Russia) are among a few major players in this market.

Know more about the Crypto ATM Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crypto-atm-market-81297293.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/crypto-atm-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

