Investing into globalization is at the core of YOOZOO Games' future as a company

For gamescom's 10th anniversary this year YOOZOO Games have yet again put on a big show, unveiling new games and putting on an impressive display for gamers coming to Cologne. However, YOOZOO has also revealed their new strategies for the coming years, namely to do with globalization.

YOOZOO Games' main strategy is currently expanding on their globalization initiatives, especially due to the fact that global sales currently account for around 60% of their total sales. Since YOOZOO Games started their global publishing in 2013, globalization has quickly become a core part of their company and strategy. More focus than ever is being put into localizing games for players all over the world, providing new versions for existing games, and releasing new games in multiple languages. Not only are they aiming to fully localize game text, but also the look and feel of the games to provide players with the game that is best suited for them. YOOZOO has done so by setting up subsidiaries in Germany, Britain, Singapore, India, Japan, Korea and more to build a comprehensive global distribution and R&D team. Since YOOZOO acquired Bigpoint in 2016, they have also been making use of Bigpoint's expertise and experience in order to help with localization and globalization initiatives. Liu Wanqin, YOOZOO VP, said that YOOZOO's "global network is enabling us to penetrate overseas markets and export quality original content to international markets."

In order to resonate with local cultures and fine-tune the delivery of their products to global markets, YOOZOO has divided the world into different regions, such as North American, Europe, South East Asia, and then again into markets to analyze each of their characteristics. This is especially important for mature markets such as those in Europe where competition is fierce. In developing game markets such as those in India or Latin America, YOOZOO will instead seek to take the lead and help cultivate gamers' habits. An example of this is Legacy of Discord Furious Wings that supports 16 different languages worldwide, covering more than 200 countries and regions and provides customized in-game events for players across different regions and cultures.

The framework YOOZOO Games are using to guide their future and their globalization initiative can be divided into three main sections. First, the globalization of R&D, where the company will focus their research on specific regions and markets, and will develop games accordingly. Second, the company aims to release top-quality products to the global market while collaborating on, and developing top IP from around the world. Finally, YOOZOO will distribute its games overseas with its subsidiary companies leading the way as the Shanghai headquarters supports them. YOOZOO's vision for its globalization is already underway where development and distribution of games with be done using a combination of globalization and regionalization.

To follow YOOZOO and their progression over the next year, or to learn more about them, visit their official site or Global Game Portal.

YOOZOO Games is a global entertainment company specializing in game development and distribution. The company is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, YOOZOO has launched a multitude of highly successful products such as Legacy of Discord Furious Wings and League of Angels, and has forged a strong global distribution network.

