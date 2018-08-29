According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global DNA sequencing market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. The all-inclusive cost structure of sequencing products is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global DNA Sequencing Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global DNA sequencing market into the following products:

Services

Instruments, reagents, and consumables

In 2017, the services segment accounted for 48% of the global market due to the demand for DNA sequencing services.

Global DNA sequencing market: Top emerging trend

Increasing adoption in clinical workflows is an emerging trend in the DNA sequencing market space. The increased adoption of sequencing services in life sciences encourages researchers in healthcare to integrate DNA sequencing data into clinical workflows. Currently, only a small number of clinics have worked on sequencing data in personalized healthcare. The penetration of DNA sequencing products and services into healthcare is estimated to increase during the forecast period owing to the increased awareness of genetic testing in patient care among clinicians and patients.

