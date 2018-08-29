

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just hours after his surprise victory in the race to be the Democratic nominee for Governor of Florida, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum came under attack from President Donald Trump.



Trump criticized Senator Bernie Sanders-backed Gillum as a 'failed Socialist Mayor' in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.



'Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs!' Trump tweeted.



Gillum responded to Trump with a Twitter post of his own, calling on the president to tweet to him directly next time.



'What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com . Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump,' Gillum tweeted.



However, in an interview on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' Gillum suggested talking about Trump would not motivate the voters he needs to win the general election.



'We believe that we have to talk to Floridians, and largely Floridians who have chosen not to participate in this political process,' Gillum said.



He added, 'Talking about Donald Trump and reminding folks about how bad he is, and how unqualified he is for the job he holds, doesn't do anything to insure that they're able to make ends meet.'



Gillum became the first African-American to win the gubernatorial nomination of a major party in Florida after his upset win over former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, D-Fla., and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.



In the general election, Gillum will face off against Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who defeated state agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam in the Republican primary.



DeSantis is closely allied with Trump, giving Florida voters a stark choice in the race to replace term-limited Republican Governor Rick Scott.



Meanwhile, Scott easily won the Republican Senate nomination, setting up a battle with Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., that is predicted to be the most expensive Senate race of the cycle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX