Telecoms industry veteran Jean-Yves Charlier has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Digicel Group, effective 1st September 2018. Jean-Yves will replace Michael Willner who served on the board from September 2015 and will be stepping down on 1st September.

In thanking Michael Willner, Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: "I would like to thank Michael Willner most sincerely for his contribution to Digicel. His deep knowledge and extensive track record in the cable industry was instrumental in steering the company's successful entry into the cable TV and broadband markets powered by our fibre rollout in key markets. I am very grateful to him for his partnership and would like to wish him well for the future."

Recognised as a leading light in the telecoms industry, from 2015 to 2018, Jean-Yves Charlier served as Chief Executive Officer of VEON (formerly Vimpelcom). Prior to that, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive of SFR and was also Chief Executive at Promethean World and COLT.

In welcoming Jean-Yves to the board, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: "With Jean-Yves's extensive knowledge and experience in telecoms transformation and, as we continue on our journey to being fit for the future, I am confident that Digicel will benefit enormously from his support and insight."

Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Yves Charlier said: "With Digicel well advanced in its global transformation programme, it's an exciting time to be joining the board. There are many opportunities for the organisation to take advantage of now and into the future and I am looking forward to taking the journey with the team."

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 17 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide.

Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

