According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the lumpectomy market in the US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of new breast cancer cases is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005512/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the lumpectomy market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Lumpectomy Market in the US 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the lumpectomy market in the US into the following products:

Lumpectomy systems

Lumpectomy surgical tools

In 2017, the lumpectomy systems accounted for 70% of the global market and is projected to reach 68% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% decrease in market share.

Lumpectomy market in the US: Top emerging trend

The presence of venture capitalists is an emerging trend in the market space. Most of the companies are focusing on developing novel technologies and bring those products into the market for which they need funding for R&D and conduct clinical trials. Hence, both small and large companies, which manufacture lumpectomy products, need funding sources or investors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Lumpectomy Market in the US Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (lumpectomy systems and lumpectomy surgical tools)

Market segmentation by end-users (ASCs and hospitals)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Carl Zeiss Meditec, Cianna Medical, DUNE Medical Devices, Endomagnetics, Focal Therapeutics, and iCAD)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005512/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com