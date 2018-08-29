Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest engagement on patient journey mapping for a leading rehabilitation services provider. The client, who is one of the largest university-affiliated academic centers entirely devoted to outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation medicine, wanted to gain comprehensive insights into rehabilitation services pathways and the issues that a large proportion of their customers and potential healthcare personnel were facing.

Analyzing the busing process for rehabilitation services A Quantzig case study. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to patient journey mapping experts at Quantzig," Patient journey mapping provides a 360-degree understanding of customer needs to better serve them ."

Rehabilitation services companies offer physical therapies, treatments, and activities to help patients recover and improve physical and psychological difficulties following an injury or ailment. Some of the key factors fueling the growth of this industry include the rising number of people with disabilities and the baby-boomer generation that is fast approaching coupled with chronic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke.

The patient journey mapping engagement helped the client gain a comprehensive understanding of the patient needs and devise strategies to serve them in a better manner. The client was also able to effectively target their customers and maximize the reach of their products and services.

This patient journey mapping engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise a clear buying process for rehabilitation services

Identify potential leverage points to better integrate patient care with the products

This patient journey mapping engagement offered predictive insights on:

Understanding customer behavior and more specifically their attitudes toward treatment

Analyzing patient journey and rehabilitation treatment pathways

