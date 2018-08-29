Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 7 August 2018, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Prosafe SE was held today, 29 August 2018, at Prosafe's offices, Forusparken 2, 4031 Stavanger, Norway.

As follows from the attached Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting, all items on the agenda were duly approved as proposed in the Notice.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 29 August 2018

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman

Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 478 07 813







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting - 29 August 2018 (http://hugin.info/64729/R/2213216/863159.pdf)



