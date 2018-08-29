

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United States has decided to restart joint military drills with South Korea in the Korean peninsula, a reversal from one of the key assurances given by U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a historic summit in return for the Communist nation's denuclearization pledge.



Announcing the decision at a Pentagon news conference, Defense Secretary James Mattis said that the United States' suspension of the drills as a show of 'good faith' toward North Korea has not yielded intended result.



In the biggest ever breakthrough for peace on the Korean peninsula as well as restoration of bilateral ties, the United States and North Korea agreed on June 12 to halt two major defense deterrents that posed the biggest threat to each other.



North Korea committed to work towards 'the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.' In return, the U.S. gave assurance to North Korea that it is ready to stop 'provocative and expensive' war games with South Korea. Trump added that he wanted to see U.S. troops withdraw from the South.



Following the Singapore summit, the U.S. and South Korea had agreed to suspend several of the largest military exercises 'as a good-faith measure,' Mattis told reporters.



Known as Ulchi Freedom Guardian, the annual defensive war game involving US, South Korean defense forces, has been highly provocative in the eye of Pyongyang.



Negotiations on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula are ongoing and within the realm of the State Department, but at this time, there is no discussion about further suspensions, the Secretary said.



Smaller military exercises in South Korea continued even after the suspension of the larger exercises, Mattis said. 'The reason you've not heard much about them is North Korea could not in any way misinterpret those as somehow breaking faith with the negotiation,' according to him. 'So the exercises continue. What it means in practical terms is that we're making no changes to the exercise program at this time.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX