

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) is rolling out Watch video-streaming service worldwide, just over a year after its U.S. launch.



Facebook' said, 'To access Watch on iOS and Android, look for the Watch icon in your shortcuts bar or the 'More' bookmark. You can also find Watch on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, and Oculus TV.'



'We launched Watch in the US a year ago to give people a place on Facebook to find shows and video creators they love and to start conversations with friends, other fans, and even creators themselves....Every month, more than 50 million people in the US come to watch videos for at least a minute in Watch - and total time spent watching videos in Watch has increased by 14X since the start of 2018,' Facebook said.



Facebook noted that it is expanding Ad Breaks program so more partners can make money from their videos, and it is offering new insights, tools and best practices for Pages in Creator Studio.



Starting today, Ad Breaks are now fully launched across five markets and open to eligible Pages, with a range of additional countries coming soon. We had been testing Ad Breaks with a limited set of publishers and creators, but now every publisher or creator in these countries that meets the eligibility criteria below will be able to make money from their videos.



Ad Breaks are available in the U.S., UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. In September we will be expanding to Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, The Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Thailand, supporting English content and various local languages. In the coming months availability will further expand to more countries and languages.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX