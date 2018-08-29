

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., easily won the Republican Senate primary in Arizona on Tuesday, as her two major opponents appeared to split the hardline conservative vote.



Results from the Arizona Secretary of State showed McSally received 52.9 percent of the vote in the GOP primary compared to 28.2 percent for former state Senator Kelli Ward and 18.9 percent for former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio.



McSally was seen as the Republican establishment choice in the race to replace retiring Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.



The primary elections in Arizona came just days after the death of longtime Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., following his prolonged battle with brain cancer.



In the general election, McSally will face off against Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who won the Democratic nomination in a landslide.



The race between McSally and Sinema is likely to be hard fought, as winning Flake's seat will be key to Democratic efforts to retake control of the Senate.



Meanwhile, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who is tasked with naming McCain's replacement, cruised to victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary as he seeks a second term.



Ducey will be challenged by education professor and military veteran David Garcia, who defeated state Senator Steve Farley and YWCA leader Kelly Fryer on the Democratic side.



