sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

159,40 Euro		-0,20
-0,13 %
WKN: 934587 ISIN: FR0004036036 Ticker-Symbol: 2WS 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAVESTONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WAVESTONE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.08.2018 | 18:12
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

WAVESTONE: Division by 4 of the par value of Wavestone's shares and change to the ISIN Code - effective from September 4, 2018

Following the adoption of Resolution 17, at the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting of July 26, 2018, Wavestone announces the division by 4 of the par value of its shares.

This division of the par value will be effective at market opening on September 4, 2018. When this operation takes place, the ISIN Code of Wavestone shares will be changed to FR0013357621. The mnemonic code will, however, remain unchanged: WAVE.

Shares that are more accessible and potentially more liquid

The 5,049,123 current shares, with a par value of €0.10, will be replaced by 20,196,492 new shares with a par value of €0.025. Total share capital remains unchanged at €504,912.30.

As a result of this change, on September 4, at stock market opening, a shareholder holding one share in Wavestone will hold 4 new shares at a share price that has been divided by 4 compared to the price at market closing the previous day. This operation involves no cost or action on the part of Wavestone shareholders

With this operation, Wavestone's goal is to make its shares more accessible and increase their liquidity. By doing this, the company confirms the importance it places on stock market strategy and shareholder relations.

Timetable for the operation

  • Monday, September 3: The last trading day for current shares under the ISIN code FR0004036036 and modification of their mnemonic (WAVET)
  • Tuesday, September 4: Delisting of the existing shares, and listing of the new shares under the ISIN code FR0013357621 and the mnemonic code WAVE
  • Thursday, Septembre 6: The date for payment of new shares into shareholder accounts

Next financial communication: November 6, 2018 (after stock market closing): H1 2018/19 revenue.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah Lamigeon
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas Bouchez
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54769-wavestone-cp-division-par-4-du-pair-de-l_action-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire