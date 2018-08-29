Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 29 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 31,430 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.2000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.1019

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,536,855 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,536,855 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5568 25.10 16:29:38 London Stock Exchange 3057 25.10 16:26:36 London Stock Exchange 3784 25.15 16:22:33 London Stock Exchange 3202 25.10 16:18:34 London Stock Exchange 3575 25.20 16:10:33 London Stock Exchange 51 25.00 16:04:56 London Stock Exchange 1182 25.00 16:04:56 London Stock Exchange 3713 24.95 15:40:31 London Stock Exchange 3721 25.20 15:20:41 London Stock Exchange 3577 25.05 14:44:20 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-