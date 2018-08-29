sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29.08.2018 | 18:13
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 29

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:29 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):31,430
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.2000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.1019

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,536,855 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,536,855 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
556825.1016:29:38London Stock Exchange
305725.1016:26:36London Stock Exchange
378425.1516:22:33London Stock Exchange
320225.1016:18:34London Stock Exchange
357525.2016:10:33London Stock Exchange
5125.0016:04:56London Stock Exchange
118225.0016:04:56London Stock Exchange
371324.9515:40:31London Stock Exchange
372125.2015:20:41London Stock Exchange
357725.0514:44:20London Stock Exchange

