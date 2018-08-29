

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results. The markets remained stuck in a sideways pattern throughout the day and finished little changed overall.



Investors are keeping a close eye on the renewed trade talks between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Canada rejoined the talks following President Donald Trump's announcement of a preliminary trade deal with Mexico on Monday.



Investors are also monitoring the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union. Bloomberg reported, citing senior officials on both sides, that they now aim to finalize divorce terms by mid-November, later than the October deadline regularly mentioned in public.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.29 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.25 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.33 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.27 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.30 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.71 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.00 percent.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen dropped 1.13 percent after buying a minority stake in technology company FDTech GmbH for an undisclosed amount.



Bertrandt Group rallied 2.91 percent. The company reported that its post-tax earnings for the nine-month rose to 32.09 million euros from 27.82 million euros in the prior year.



Digital media group RTL climbed 2.89 percent after its second-quarter revenues and core earnings topped forecasts.



In Paris, Pernod Ricard finished unchanged despite posting solid results for full year 2017/18 and raising dividend.



In London, James Fisher & Sons, a provider of marine engineering services, slid 0.11 percent in London after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Petrofac lost 1.24 percent. The company said that it has received a provisional letter of award for an EPC contract worth US$600 million with Sonatrach for EPC1 of the Tinhert Field Development Project in Algeria.



Software product group Micro Focus International climbed 2.93 percent after it announced the commencement of a share buy-back program with an initial tranche of up to $200 million.



Novartis shed 0.46 percent after its eye care unit Alcon announced an immediate, voluntary market withdrawal of the CyPass Micro-Stent from the global market.



Germany's consumer confidence is set to drop slightly in September, but the mood is likely to remain positive due to a stable job market, survey data from the market research group GfK revealed Wednesday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped to 10.5 in September from 10.6 in August. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.6.



France's economy expanded at a steady pace in the second quarter as previously estimated, second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially, the same rate as seen in the first quarter and in line with the first estimate released on July 27.



UK shop prices increased for the first time in more than five years in August, the British Retail Consortium said Wednesday. Shop prices edged up 0.1 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent drop in July. This broke a deflation cycle of 63 months, BRC said.



Economic activity in the U.S. increased by slightly more than initially estimated in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 4.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 4.1 increase. The pace of growth had been expected to be downwardly revised to 4.0 percent.



After reporting a notable rebound in U.S. pending home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in the month of July.



NAR said its pending home sales index dropped by 0.7 percent to 106.2 in July after jumping by 1.0 percent to an upwardly revised 107.0 in June. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



