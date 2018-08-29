

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session virtually unchanged. Traders were in a cautious mood as they watch the renewed trade talks between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Canada rejoined the talks following President Donald Trump's announcement of a preliminary trade deal with Mexico on Monday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.00 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,083.84. The Swiss Leader Index slid 0.01 percent and the Swiss Performance Index rose 0.02 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis shed 0.5 percent after its eye care unit Alcon announced an immediate, voluntary market withdrawal of the CyPass Micro-Stent from the global market.



Meanwhile, Roche rose 0.1 percent and Nestle gained 0.3 percent.



The luxury goods companies were under pressure due to trade concerns. Swatch Group dropped 1.7 percent and Richemont lost 0.6 percent.



Julius Baer decreased 1.1 percent, Credit Suisse surrendered 0.3 percent and UBS slid 0.1 percent.



Givaudan was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 2.4 percent. Sika advanced 1.5 percent and Geberit added 0.6 percent.



