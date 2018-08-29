

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump revealed in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall.



Trump suggested McGahn will depart from the White House following the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.



'White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,' Trump tweeted. 'I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!'



McGahn has served as White House Counsel since the beginning of the Trump administration after previously serving as the top attorney on the president's campaign.



The announcement of McGahn's departure comes following news earlier this month that he has cooperated extensively with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.



Trump has said he gave McGahn permission to cooperate with the investigation, although a report from CNN said the president does not know the full extent of the White House Counsel's discussions.



The departure of McGahn was widely expected but still drew a surprised reaction from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.



'I hope it's not true McGahn is leaving White House Counsel. U can't let that happen,' Grassley said in a tweet directed at Trump.



Grassley is scheduled to chair hearings on Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court beginning Tuesday, September 4th.



