Atlas Mara Limited Announces Notice of H1 2018 Results

2018 H1 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company"), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be releasing its Half Year 2018 results on 5 September 2018. In connection with the publication of its results the Company will be holding a conference call for investors at 10am EST / 3pm BST on 5 September 2018. Details for the conference call are below.

Conference Call Details:

United States: +1 (631) 913 1422

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

Participant PIN Code: 39935625#

Date: Wednesday, 5 September 2018

Start time: 10am EST / 3pm BST

Contacts

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (0)207 4203142

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

