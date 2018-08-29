Wellguard Insurance Solutions Inc: Wellguard Insurance & Financial and the SoLI Solution Team Up to Disrupt the Life Insurance Industry

ALAMEDA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / Wellguard Insurance & Financial, and independent insurance agency in Alameda, CA, has implemented new technology, known as the SoLI Solution, that is disrupting the life insurance industry resulting in significant savings of up to 70% over traditional life insurance options.

"Here's the truth about permanent Life Insurance," says Todd Wellnitz, President of Wellguard Insurance & Financial. "The product designs are out of date and often too costly to get the essential amount of coverage one really needs. Without getting into all the boring details it's a little like when Netflix killed the Blockbuster video chain or when Uber made the traditional taxi obsolete. With the invention of this proprietary technology we are now able to utilize this innovative design to get the ideal amount of coverage and maximize your savings."

Although this is a new technological advancement, Wellnitz states that the SoLI Solution is only utilized in concert with superior insurance companies that holds an A.M. Best rating of "A" or Higher. Wellnitz says this is a very popular solution for business owners that have to juggle numerous expenses including various forms of insurance, employee benefits and other operational expenses.

"The interesting part," Wellnitz explains, "is what they will choose to do with the savings. We recently showed a Dentist how he could save $231,086.16 and quickly he turned the conversation to how he could use the savings to increase compensation and benefits to his valuable employees, expand his office, update their equipment and even jumpstart his own retirement."

Due to an overwhelming response, Wellnitz and his team will schedule an initial 15-minute telephone call to answer questions and determine whether the individual is a good prospect for the SoLI Solution. If they are, Wellnitz assists the individual in requesting a "snap shot" of their current insurance policy in order to provide a side-by-side comparison. Only after it is determined that there will be potential savings does Wellnitz meet face-to-face with the prospective client.

Wellnitz says, "There is nothing more annoying than being over promised. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up or waste anyone's time until I know we can save them money."

For more information on the SoLI Solution, contact Wellguard Insurance & Financial at (510) 749-6759 or visit www.WellguardFinancial.com.

Contact Wellguard Insurance & Financial:

Todd Wellnitz

510-749-6759

Todd@wellguardfinancial.com

1516 Oak Street, #218 Alameda, CA 94501

SOURCE: Wellguard Insurance & Financial