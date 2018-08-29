

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably lower over the course of the two previous sessions, treasuries showed a lack of direction during trading on Wednesday.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, ended the day unchanged at 2.884 percent.



The choppy trading in the bond market came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they kept an eye on renewed trade talks between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.



Canada rejoined the talks following President Donald Trump's announcement of a preliminary trade deal with Mexico on Monday.



In remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said 'difficult' concessions by Mexico have set the stage for productive conversations in the coming days.



Freeland said she is due to engage into detailed discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing economic activity grew by more than initially estimated in the second quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 4.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 4.1 increase. The pace of growth had been expected to be downwardly revised to 4.0 percent.



With the unexpected upward revision, the GDP growth in the second quarter reflects a significant acceleration from the 2.2 percent advance in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in the month of July.



NAR said its pending home sales index dropped by 0.7 percent to 106.2 in July after jumping by 1.0 percent to an upwardly revised 107.0 in June. Economists had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.3 percent.



With the unexpected monthly decrease, pending home sales in July were down by 2.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the seventh straight year-over-year decrease.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $31 billion worth of seven-year notes, which attracted above average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.844 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions drew an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by any developments regarding the trade talks along with reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and personal income and spending.



