Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2018) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Ms. Carina Da Mota has joined the Mistango management team as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Company believes that Ms. Da Mota's recognized experience and active involvement the mining industry will provide great benefits to executing its development plans.

Robert J. Kasner, President and CEO, commented:

"We are exceptionally pleased to have someone of Carina's caliber join the Mistango team and believe her involvement as CFO will lead the Company through its financing and development objectives. We believe Carina's past experiences in northern mining, growth oriented financial controls and numerous capital raises will bring further knowledge needed to effectively plan and execute future growth initiatives for the Company and our projects."

Ms. Da Mota is currently Managing Director at parker simone LLP and serves on the Board of Directors (and Treasurer) of Ladies First Hockey Foundation which is dedicated to supporting the Olympic Women's Hockey Team and is an active member of Women in Mining (Toronto). Previously Carina held the role as acting C.F.O. at Advanced Explorations Inc. as well as its Director of Finance and Controller for over 8 years while Advanced Explorations raised over $65 million, completed its feasibility study and concluded various international transactions with Chinese investors and state owned entities. Ms. Da Mota has over 20 years of financial experience of which 10 years are specifically in the mining and metals industry.

After several years of service to the Company Johnny Oliveira has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

